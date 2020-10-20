Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCO. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 90,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.