Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,045 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,406. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

