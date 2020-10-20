Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 14,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

