PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNXN. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PC Connection by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

