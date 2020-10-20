PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) and Oxford Square Capital (NYSE:OXSQ) Financial Review

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and PCM Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20% PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM Fund has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and PCM Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PCM Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and PCM Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 2.04 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.19 PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCM Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of PCM Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCM Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. PCM Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PCM Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats PCM Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on top down stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclay's CMBS Investment Grade Index. PCM Fund Inc was formed on September 2, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.