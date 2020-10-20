Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

