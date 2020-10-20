Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,521.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,443.24. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

