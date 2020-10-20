Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 819 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $377.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

