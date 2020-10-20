PegNet Price Tops $0.0007 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, PegNet has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $6,676.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00242649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00086912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01327799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00149667 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 1,932,472,596 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

