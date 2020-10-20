Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

