Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE:PNR opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

