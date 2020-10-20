Pentair PLC (PNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Pentair has decreased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NYSE PNR opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

