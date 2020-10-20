PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $162,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

