PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

