PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

