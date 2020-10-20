Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 643,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 170.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

PERI opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

