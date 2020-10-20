Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.