Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

PRSP stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

