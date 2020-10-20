Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.35. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 8,832,982 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

