Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 250,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,505,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

