Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

