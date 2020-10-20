Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.40. Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 182,601 shares traded.

PHAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.92.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.