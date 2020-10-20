Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05.5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

