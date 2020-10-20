Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Up 25.5% in September

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,534,465.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,465.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,630,609 shares of company stock worth $173,086,369.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,948,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

