Piper Sandler Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $680.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $595.00 to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $719.05.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $736.12 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $710.20 and its 200 day moving average is $617.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,080 shares of company stock worth $19,297,510 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.