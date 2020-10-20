Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $$6.63 during trading on Tuesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.