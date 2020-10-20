Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $73.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.