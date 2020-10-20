PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

