Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.34

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.43. Portman Ridge Finance shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 181,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

