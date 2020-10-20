PPG Industries (PPG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the third quarter of 2020 have been going up of late. PPG Industries has diversified products offering and geographical presence. Cost savings from restructuring actions will also likely support the company’s margins. PPG Industries is also committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Buyouts are also expected to contribute to the company's sales. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation. Unfavorable currency swings may continue to impact its sales and margins. Soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is also expected to affect the company's sales volumes in the third quarter. The company's high debt level is another matter of concern. “

10/9/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – PPG Industries is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. 16,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.