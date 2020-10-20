Precium (PCM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $955,598.00

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Precium has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $955,598.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Precium has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00397894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003937 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 tokens. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io

Precium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

