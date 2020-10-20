Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

