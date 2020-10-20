Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Premier by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Premier by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 235,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

