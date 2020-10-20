Privatix (PRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $43,047.70

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Privatix has a market cap of $43,047.70 and $8,009.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.43 or 0.04641095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

