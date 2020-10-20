Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) (ASX:PBP) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) (ASX:PBP) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) Company Profile
