Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Progressive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,295,000 after purchasing an additional 149,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,699,979 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. 9,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.