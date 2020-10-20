Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. Prologis also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.76-3.78 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.