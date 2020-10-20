Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $60.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

PB traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,548. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.