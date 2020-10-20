Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.23. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 86,398 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.78. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

