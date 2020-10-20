Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Update

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

