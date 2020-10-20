ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Cap of $62,395.51

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $62,395.51 and $8.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00615473 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.50 or 0.02665144 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 175,142,213 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

