PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinall, CoinExchange and Upbit. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $227,935.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinall, CoinExchange, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.