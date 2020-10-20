Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Tops $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00617332 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.02684209 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

