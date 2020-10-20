Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 2499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 176.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 533,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 340,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

