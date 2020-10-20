Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Shares Gap Down to $61.70

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $58.00. Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 165,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $209.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.39.

In other Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) news, insider Simon Downing purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £285,000 ($372,354.32). Also, insider Adrian Blair bought 97,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,514.88 ($64,691.51).

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) Company Profile (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.