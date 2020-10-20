Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 2nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

