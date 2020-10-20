Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.