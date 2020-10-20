Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) will post its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Pzena Investment Management to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter.

NYSE PZN opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $392.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

