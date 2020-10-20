Qtum (QTUM) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $209.06 million and $190.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00018089 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, EXX, Poloniex and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003742 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,842,308 coins and its circulating supply is 97,322,888 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LBank, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Allcoin, Coindeal, Exrates, Crex24, Iquant, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, EXX, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Liquid, Ovis, Upbit, OKEx, Coinrail, Liqui, BCEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, HitBTC, OTCBTC, BitForex, BigONE, CoinEx, Livecoin, HBUS, Binance, Bittrex, ABCC, LiteBit.eu and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

