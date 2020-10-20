Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Shares of KWR stock opened at $192.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,820. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

